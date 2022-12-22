Mumbai: Flesh trade busted, 26 women rescued from Grant Road

FPJ Photo

The Mumbai Crime Branch busted a sex racket operating at Grant Road in South Mumbai and rescued 26 women from prostitution on Tuesday. Four persons running the brothen were arrested while six others are reported to be at large.

The police received information that a brothel was being run in two flats of a building in Lamington Road in Grant Road West. The police first sent in two policemen disguised as customers to the location to verify the information. After meeting the people who run the brothel and confirming the information, the police raided the place and arrested three women and a man.

Investigation revealed the women rescued from the brothel were lured with job opportunities and thereafter forced into prostitution.

“The earnings of the women were not given to them but were taken by those running the brothel. Of the 10 suspects who run the brothel, we have arrested four in the case so far, the other six are on the run. We have sent out teams in search of them and they will be arrested soon,” said a crime branch official.

The accused have been booked under (PITA Act) Section 18 in The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 - Closure of brothel and eviction of offenders from the premises.