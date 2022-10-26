e-Paper Get App
A 15-year-old minor was allegedly assaulted by two men at a lodge in south Mumbai on October 22 under the pretext of giving her a job.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Minor rape survivor sexually assaulted again; one accused nabbed, other still at large | Representative Image (Blogspot)
The Mumbai police have arrested a taxi driver on October 25 for allegedly raping a minor in southern part of the city. The other accused is still at large, stated reports.

Reports stated that the minor had been allegedly sexually assaulted in July as well and was lodged in a children's home.

The survivor was admitted to Nair hospital in city for treatment on October 17 and four days later, on October 21, she fled from there. She was spotted by taxi driver Abhimanyu Saroj (28) and his friend at a station and took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her, police were quoted saying in a report in Indian Express.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the accused had spotted the girl on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The report further stated that the she returned to the children’s home she was at and narrated the incident. The authorities then filed a complaint with the police.

The HT report quoted a police official from the MRA Marg saying that Agripada police had earlier registered the complaint which was later transferred to the other station. The official said that they have nabbed the taxi driver and are looking for the accomplice.

The case was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (d) (a) (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age), 376 (2) (i) (committing rape on a woman incapable of giving consent), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

