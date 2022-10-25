e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Police nabs one for raping mentally challenged minor girl

An FIR has been registered at MRA Marg Police Station in Mumbai under POSCO and other acts.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Mumbai: The city police have booked two and nabbed one for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl. The police have been searching for second accused. An FIR has been registered at MRA Marg Police Station in Mumbai under IPC sec 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and POCSO Act.

