Mumbai: Police nabs one for raping mentally challenged minor girl

Mumbai: The city police have booked two and nabbed one for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl. The police have been searching for second accused. An FIR has been registered at MRA Marg Police Station in Mumbai under IPC sec 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and POCSO Act.

