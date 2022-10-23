Mumbai: Man rapes and impregnates 14-year-old cousin in Vakola

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: A man from Vakola has been booked for allegedly raping and impregnating his minor cousin, Vakola police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the minor is a 14-year old who was initially raped in Karjat by her 34-year-old cousin, and since then had been repeatedly raped by him. The crime came to light only after the family members took the victim for a check up and a sonography was done.

The sonography results showed the minor being five months pregnant, following which the family of the victim registered a complaint at the Vakola police station in Santacruz East on Saturday.

"The victim told us about the incidents and we have registered a case of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions,” said senior police inspector Pradip Madhukrao, Vakola police station.

“As the victim told us that the incident first took place in Karjat, which is in Raigad district, the case has been transferred to Neral police station, which has jurisdiction over Karjat. Also, the accused is currently absconding; however all efforts are being made to arrest him as soon as possible,” added the official.