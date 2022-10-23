Chhattisgarh: Nurse gang raped at a health centre, one of the accused a minor | Representative pic

In Chhattisgarh, a nurse was tied, gagged, and gang-raped by four people, one of whom was a minor, according to authorities. The 17-year-old and two other accused have been taken into custody, while the fourth is on the run.

According to the nurse, the four suspects recorded the assault and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

The incident was reported from Mahendragarh district's Chhipchhipi village. Around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the police, the accused saw the victim working alone at the health centre. As they entered the building, they tied, gagged, and raped her in turns.

Later, the nurse told her parents and reported the incident to the police.

"The woman has registered a complaint. Three of the accused have been arrested," said senior police officer Nimesh Baraiya

"We want protection. If strict action is not taken against the accused, we will not work," NDTV quoted Pratima Singh, Chief Health Officer at a health centre in the district.