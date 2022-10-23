e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Nurse gang raped at a health centre, one of the accused a minor

Chhattisgarh: Nurse gang raped at a health centre, one of the accused a minor

According to the nurse, the four suspects recorded the assault and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Nurse gang raped at a health centre, one of the accused a minor | Representative pic
Follow us on

In Chhattisgarh, a nurse was tied, gagged, and gang-raped by four people, one of whom was a minor, according to authorities. The 17-year-old and two other accused have been taken into custody, while the fourth is on the run.

According to the nurse, the four suspects recorded the assault and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

The incident was reported from Mahendragarh district's Chhipchhipi village. Around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the police, the accused saw the victim working alone at the health centre. As they entered the building, they tied, gagged, and raped her in turns.

Read Also
UP: Gory gangrape of Ghaziabad woman was fabricated by her for property dispute, say police
article-image

Later, the nurse told her parents and reported the incident to the police.

"The woman has registered a complaint. Three of the accused have been arrested," said senior police officer Nimesh Baraiya

"We want protection. If strict action is not taken against the accused, we will not work," NDTV quoted Pratima Singh, Chief Health Officer at a health centre in the district.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka NEET counselling 2022: Registration date for UG NEET extended further

Karnataka NEET counselling 2022: Registration date for UG NEET extended further

Chhattisgarh: Nurse gang raped at a health centre, one of the accused a minor

Chhattisgarh: Nurse gang raped at a health centre, one of the accused a minor

MP govt ropes in 97 doctors to write Hindi textbooks for MBBS students

MP govt ropes in 97 doctors to write Hindi textbooks for MBBS students

Bengaluru: Man hacked to death to take revenge, after wife beats her harassers with sandals

Bengaluru: Man hacked to death to take revenge, after wife beats her harassers with sandals

Diwali 2022: MP bans firecrackers in 3 districts due to poor Air Quality Index

Diwali 2022: MP bans firecrackers in 3 districts due to poor Air Quality Index