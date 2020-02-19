Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out at Marathon Futurex building in Lower Parel; no casualties reported

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out at Lower Parel's Marathon Futurex building on Wednesday. The 38-floored building which houses the Embassy of Israel and Zee Entertainment, was evacuated soon after the incident came to light.
According to sources, the fire is under control and no casualties have been reported.
Earlier on Monday, a level III fire broke out at the GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Mazgaon area. Around 3,500 people, including visitors and staff, were in the building, when the fire broke out, around 12.30 pm, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.
Firefighters battled for almost three hours to douse the blaze, which started on the ninth floor of the 10-storey government-owned building, officials said.
