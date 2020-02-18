Byculla GST Bhavan fire: No records may be lost since they are digitised, claims Ajit Pawar

“The fire brigade received the call at 12.32pm after which 16 fire engines, nine jumbo water tankers, two turntable ladders, 45 units of breathing apparatus and two quick-rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot.

It took almost three hours to douse the flames, which erupted on the eighth and ninth floors of the building. It is too early to discuss the cause of the fire, which can be ascertained only after investigation," said a civic official from Andheri.

There was some repair work going on in the building. The fire was confined to paper, wooden furniture, and electric wiring, gutting the eighth and ninth floors.

Even before the fire brigade could arrive, almost all employees and visitors had been evacuated.

"Only one person was rescued by us from the fifth floor," said fire officers,’’ said Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale. The firemen had to use breathing apparatus to put out the flames.

Though some staffers blamed a short circuit for the fire, officials said the exact cause was under investigation.

The building was earlier known as Sales Tax Bhavan, but since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in 2017, it was renamed GST Bhavan.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and told reporters, “The documents on the ninth floor were destroyed in the incident. A thorough investigation will be done.”

Last week, a massive fire had partially gutted a three-storey commercial building in suburban Andheri.