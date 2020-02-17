Mumbai Fire Update: Documents lost in GST Bhavan blaze, says BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi

After a level III fire broke out on Monday at the GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Mazgaon area, the important documents were destroyed after the fire spread through the eighth floor of the building.
BMC Commissioner was also present at the spot and while speaking to the media, he said that the documents were lost in the fire and once the fire fighting operations are over, a probe in the matter will begin.
Officials also said that scores of employees were evacuated from GST Bhavan after the fire.
The fire department said that the fire was doused and was under cover. The fire department officals had said that 13 fire engines, one fire truck and two quick response vehicles had been deployed to fight the blaze.
The fire incident took place on the 8th floor of the GST Bhavan.
According to the fire department, the fire was confined to documents, electric wiring, electric installations, etc.
Three hose lines were in operation from inside the building and two lines of turntable ladders from outside the building. The under-repair building was smoke logged.
However, no injuries have so far been reported.
Earlier, in June 2012, three people died and 15 were injured after a fire spread through the top floor of Mantralaya. The blaze destroyed thousands of documents, computer files pertaining to land and the Adarsh society scam.
(With inputs from Vikas Nag and Sweety Adimulam)
