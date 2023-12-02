Mumbai: MIDC Police Nabs Accused In Mirzapur Bank Van Robbery, From Andheri Slum | File

Four persons fled with cash after an armed robbery on a bank's cash loading vehicle in Mirzapur, UP. One of the accused had come and hid in a slum in Andheri. He was arrested by the MIDC police and handed over to the UP police.

Details of the robbery

The four persons, including two washermen, a gunman, and a driver, went to the branch of Axis Bank with a Radiant Wash Management Services company's van in Mirzapur. Four people arrived on two two-wheelers while a washer was standing outside the van. All four were wearing helmets. As soon as the van approached, the robbers started firing. Gunman Jaisingh died on the spot. The washer and the driver attempted to stop the accused, but the robbers opened fire indiscriminately and managed to escape after taking cash from the cash van.

A case of robbery was registered at Katra police station, and since then, the UP police have been investigating the crime.

MIDC police nabs Chandan Paswan

Meanwhile, the MIDC police received information that one of the accused in that crime, Chandan Paswan, is hiding in the jurisdiction of the MIDC police station in Andheri. Accordingly, an immediate search was conducted under the guidance of Senior Inspector Satish Gaikwad, and Chandan was found hiding in a room in the slum.