 Mumbai: MHRC Directs MCGM, MHADA To Act On Illegal Constructions In Pydhonie After Multiple Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MHRC Directs MCGM, MHADA To Act On Illegal Constructions In Pydhonie After Multiple Complaints

Mumbai: MHRC Directs MCGM, MHADA To Act On Illegal Constructions In Pydhonie After Multiple Complaints

The complaint, filed by Sarika Chaurasia, highlights how the MCGM and MHADA failed to act on repeated reports of illegal rooms constructed by a landlord with the assistance of contractor Abid Qureshi.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, presided over by Justice K.K. Tated, has directed the Municipal Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to take immediate action concerning illegal constructions in Ali-Umer Streets, Pydhonie. This action follows several complaints of unauthorized construction in the area, which went unaddressed by the concerned departments.

The complaint, filed by Sarika Chaurasia, highlights how the MCGM and MHADA failed to act on repeated reports of illegal rooms constructed by a landlord with the assistance of contractor Abid Qureshi. The illegal rooms, currently vacant and neither used for residential nor commercial purposes, were allegedly built under the pretext of a tenantable NOC for wall plastering and staircase repairs.

Read Also
Mumbai: MHADA Resolves 35-Year-Old Flat Regularisation Case During Sixth Lokshahi Din, Addresses 9...
article-image

The complainant pointed out that the unauthorized floors were not included in the building’s assessment records and were part of an illegal vertical extension.

In June 2024, MHADA officials carried out an inspection, confirming the unauthorized work. A report was then submitted recommending a stop-work notice. However, the Building and Factory Department (C-Ward) closed the case without any further action, citing that the location "could not be found."

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps State For Lack Of Communication To Committee
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps State For Lack Of Communication To Committee
Thane: Undertaker Introduces Hybrid Funeral Method With Shroud Burial In Reusable Coffin Amid Growing Trend
Thane: Undertaker Introduces Hybrid Funeral Method With Shroud Burial In Reusable Coffin Amid Growing Trend
Maharashtra: CBI Probe Into ₹525 Crore Cox & Kings Loan Default
Maharashtra: CBI Probe Into ₹525 Crore Cox & Kings Loan Default
Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail
Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail
Read Also
Mumbai: 27,000-Strong MHADA Flat Owners Threaten Poll Boycott After Azad Maidan Protest Over...
article-image

The Human Rights Commission has now instructed the Municipal Commissioner and MHADA’s CEO to investigate and ensure that appropriate action is taken to prevent further unauthorized construction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps State For Lack Of Communication To Committee

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps State For Lack Of Communication To Committee

Thane: Undertaker Introduces Hybrid Funeral Method With Shroud Burial In Reusable Coffin Amid...

Thane: Undertaker Introduces Hybrid Funeral Method With Shroud Burial In Reusable Coffin Amid...

Maharashtra: CBI Probe Into ₹525 Crore Cox & Kings Loan Default

Maharashtra: CBI Probe Into ₹525 Crore Cox & Kings Loan Default

Mumbai: I-T Department Probes Hinduja Group For Alleged ₹2,700 Crore Tax Evasion Linked To...

Mumbai: I-T Department Probes Hinduja Group For Alleged ₹2,700 Crore Tax Evasion Linked To...

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Gagrani Reshuffles Deputy Commissioners; Key Changes Made In BMC...

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Gagrani Reshuffles Deputy Commissioners; Key Changes Made In BMC...