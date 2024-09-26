Mumbai: MHRC Directs MCGM, MHADA To Act On Illegal Constructions In Pydhonie After Multiple Complaints

Representative Photo

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, presided over by Justice K.K. Tated, has directed the Municipal Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to take immediate action concerning illegal constructions in Ali-Umer Streets, Pydhonie. This action follows several complaints of unauthorized construction in the area, which went unaddressed by the concerned departments.

The complaint, filed by Sarika Chaurasia, highlights how the MCGM and MHADA failed to act on repeated reports of illegal rooms constructed by a landlord with the assistance of contractor Abid Qureshi. The illegal rooms, currently vacant and neither used for residential nor commercial purposes, were allegedly built under the pretext of a tenantable NOC for wall plastering and staircase repairs.

The complainant pointed out that the unauthorized floors were not included in the building’s assessment records and were part of an illegal vertical extension.

In June 2024, MHADA officials carried out an inspection, confirming the unauthorized work. A report was then submitted recommending a stop-work notice. However, the Building and Factory Department (C-Ward) closed the case without any further action, citing that the location "could not be found."

The Human Rights Commission has now instructed the Municipal Commissioner and MHADA’s CEO to investigate and ensure that appropriate action is taken to prevent further unauthorized construction.