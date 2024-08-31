Mumbai: 27,000-Strong MHADA Flat Owners Threaten Poll Boycott After Azad Maidan Protest Over Redevelopment Failure

MHADA flat owners rally at Azad Maidan, threatening to boycott polls over redevelopment delays | File Image

Mumbai: Thousands of MHADA residents have threatened to boycott the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections against their unfulfilled demand of redevelopment of 388 reconstructed tenements.

While Mumbai’s guardian minister assured solution to the residents during the protest organised at Azad Maidan on Wednesday, the residents do not have high hopes from the government and plan to boycott the polls with banners at each MHADA building saying ‘No House No Vote’.

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had assured a redevelopment scheme for the 388 reconstructed tenements of South Bombay waiting for redevelopment since years, the MHADA Sangharsh Kruti Samiti staged a protest on Wednesday against the state’s failure to issue an order for the redevelopment.

These buildings spread across Colaba, Girgaon, Byculla, Sewri, Prabhadevi and Mahim, were redeveloped before more than 40 years by MHADA by demolishing old dilapidated chawls. However, as these five-storeyed buildings have again become dilapidated, the residents have been demanding its redevelopment since over five years.

Even after the state government’s notification to allow redevelopment of these buildings, the lack of an official order has been the biggest hurdle for more than 27,000 flat owners. The residents have alleged that the inefficiency of authorities in framing a good policy has resulted into this situation and their stubbornness to relax the strict norms is not attracting any developers.

The residents have alleged that MHADA’s demand of 20% saleable property from the developer after having already consumed the FSI and repayment of repair costs are the main reasons that the developers are turning themselves away.

Vinita Rane, secretary of MHADA Sangharsh Kruti Samiti, said, “This is not a commercial organisation and should relax its demands if builders are not coming forward. MHADA and Urban Development department have not framed the policy in a proper manner. Their style of working is unethical and they should know our woes. If a leakage occurs on the fifth floor, the water leaks down till the first floor. Senior citizens are not stepping down of the building for months as they cannot climb back five floors to reach their home.”

On Wednesday, when thousands of these flat owners gathered to protest against the state government, Kesarkar visited the protest site and assured the residents of a fruitful solution by organising a meeting with the concerned departments within a week. However, with a lack of high hopes on the assurance, the residents have warned of boycotting the upcoming state assembly elections.

“We have been assured by the guardian minister that he will organise a meeting within a week and solve the issue but after so many years of our struggle we cannot trust his verbal assurance. If the government does not issue an official order, we will put up banners at all the 388 buildings with the slogan No House No Vote,” added Rane.

A MHADA official said the buildings concerned were redeveloped 30 years ago and now there is a demand for second redevelopment. He said the residents are demanding the waiver of 20 % premium.