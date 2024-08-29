Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To September 19

MHADA mascot | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced reduction in prices of 370 houses that are up for sale through online lottery. The Authority has also decided to extend the last date of submitting online applications for the lottery to September 19 from September 4, 2024 to allow more people to apply for the lottery.

“We have been receiving reactions from the people regarding the high cost of the houses. Considering their requests, we have decided to reduce the prices. While the rates for houses for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category has been reduced by 25%, those for the Lower Income Group (LIG) category has been reduced by 20%. Similarly, the rates for Middle Income Group (MIG) and Higher Income Group (HIG) have been reduced by 15% and 10% respectively,” Maharashtra Housing Minister, Atul Save said while speaking to the reporters on Wednesday.

At the outset, the minister also unveiled the new mascot of MHADA, ‘Shri and Shrimati Nivasi’ aimed at creating a new identity for MHADA. The 370 apartments, which were acquired through redevelopment projects under DCR 33(5), 33(7), and 58, will now be available at significantly reduced prices and will be made available on the official MHADA website besides press releases soon.

Welcoming the mascot into the MHADA family, the minister said, "This mascot will act as a goodwill ambassador for MHADA. It will serve as a living companion for citizens on their journey to homeownership. It will be an effective tool in making information about MHADA’s schemes more accessible, thereby aiding citizens in their decision-making process.”

“MHADA has always adapted to changing times, implementing necessary updates to its operations. By integrating modern technology, the Authority has resolved many issues faced by citizens through online services, and has also launched the highly transparent IHLMS 2.0 system for apartment sales. Creating these mascots is another step forward in our commitment to public service,” the minister added.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President and CEO of MHADA, Sanjeev Jaiswal said, “The mascot symbolises the new identity of MHADA and brings to life the dream of homeownership for every citizen. This mascot will guide people regarding MHADA’s schemes, offering friendly advice on housing-related issues and acting as a reliable companion in their journey. 'Shri and Shrimati Nivasi' embodies MHADA's goals and efficiency. Through them, our aim is to deliver services more seamlessly and achieve excellence in the housing sector. MHADA's next goal is to ensure the availability of affordable homes to the public.”