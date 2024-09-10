 Mumbai: MHADA Resolves 35-Year-Old Flat Regularisation Case During Sixth Lokshahi Din, Addresses 9 Pending Applications
Mumbai: MHADA Resolves 35-Year-Old Flat Regularisation Case During Sixth Lokshahi Din, Addresses 9 Pending Applications

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) conducted hearings on nine pending applications during the sixth Lokshahi Din held on Monday. It included resolution of an issue of regularizing a flat that was pending for around 35 years.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) conducted hearings on nine pending applications during the sixth Lokshahi Din held on Monday. It included resolution of an issue of regularizing a flat that was pending for around 35 years. Of the nine applications heard on Lokshahi Din, four were related to the Mumbai Board, while five concerned the Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board.

Ensuring justice for the aggrieved families, the Vice President and CEO of MHADA, Sanjeev Jaiswal directed that the flat in the name of late B S Rele, a member of a housing society in D N Nagar, Andheri, be regularized in the name of his legal heirs. This case has been pending for almost 35 years.

Additionally, Jaiswal also resolved the long-pending issue of regularizing the tenement of Bharti Wangari, a member of the Pawan Chhaya CHS in Prabhadevi, which had been pending since 2009. He directed the concerned officers to take immediate measures and instructed them to notify the unauthorized occupants.

In the case of Vandana Sharma from Andheri West, the developer was supposed to provide two flats to a tenant in the redeveloped building, but he gave only one flat to the beneficiary. Since the developer failed to provide a flat to the beneficiary, Jaiswal instructed that changes be made to the building's map to allocate the second flat to Sharma by reducing the space of the fitness center, while the necessary carpet area fees should be charged accordingly from the beneficiary.

article-image

During the hearing of Gopal Dhuri's application, Jaiswal directed the authorities to immediately review the documents regarding the eligibility of Dhuri's flat, which was surveyed in 2000 and arrive at a favourable decision.

