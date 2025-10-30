Mumbai’s Four Bungalows Gurudwara Adopts Flood-Hit Village in Amritsar, Assures Full Farm Revival |

Mumbai: The Four Bungalows gurudwara, Andheri, has adopted flood affected Harar Kalan village in Amritsar district, taking responsibility for reviving 125 acres of farmland, including providing seeds, fertilizers, and diesel for the next crop cycle.

In the last one month, the gurudwara has sent aid worth Rs 50 lakh to submerged areas in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, and Amritsar districts. The gurudwara distributed essential relief kits, food, medicines, and arranged boats for evacuation and safe transport. Fodder was supplied for livestock to help farmers sustain their animals during the crisis. Once the floodwaters receded, the gurudwara will focus on efforts to helping people rebuild their lives, the gurudwara committee said.

In Ferozepur, when a farmer attempted to take his life after losing his cattle, members of the gurudwara visited him at the hospital, counseled him, and extended Rs 1.30 lakh in financial aid to help him restart his livelihood. The gurudwara also sponsored the weddings of three farmers’ daughters whose families had lost everything to the floods and undertook construction of new houses for those whose homes were destroyed. Relief camps were supplied with 200 beds, and fogging machines were deployed to combat mosquito infestation and health hazards in the affected regions.

In Dubbar village in Amritsar district, the gurudwara sponsored the entire cost of wheat crop cultivation across 75 acres of farmland, benefiting primarily SC and low-income farmers.

Sardar Jaspal Singh Suri, president of the Four Bungalows gurudwara, expressed his gratitude to the dedicated team, the sangat, and volunteers who made this massive relief initiative possible. “This was not just about providing relief - it was about restoring dignity, hope, and livelihood to the affected families. I am deeply grateful to every volunteer and member of the Sangat who stood by this mission of Seva,” said Suri.

The gurudwara is known for its 365-day langar or free food service, blood donation drives, educational aid. The village rehabilitation projects in Punjab continues to uphold the legacy of compassion and service, said Maninder Singh Suri, gurudwara committee member.

