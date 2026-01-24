Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv Sena (Shinde) & Congress Join Hands

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | Sourced

Mira Bhayandar: A dramatic shift in local politics has occurred within the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Congress, both currently in the opposition, have officially formed a new alliance.

The corporators from both parties have come together to establish the "Mira-Bhayandar City Development Front" (Mira-Bhayandar Shahar Vikas Aghadi). The alliance was formally registered with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner on Thursday. Notably, the leadership of this new front has been handed to a Congress corporator, marking a significant strategic move in the state's local self-government politics.

The number of nominated members in the corporation has increased from five to nine. Had the parties registered independently, the BJP would have secured eight seats and the Congress only one. By forming this alliance, the Shinde-led Sena also secures a nominated seat.

Senior leader Pratap Sarnaik clarified the stance, stating, "We have not merged with Congress. The corporators of both parties came together to form an independent front to ensure that the ruling party’s 'brute majority' is not misused for wrongdoings. Collectively, our votes are significantly higher than those of the BJP."

While this alliance does not directly threaten the BJP's power, it is expected to intensify the voice of the opposition in the decision-making process. The front plans to be aggressive regarding transparency in development projects, administrative control, and local civic issues.

This move follows a recent trend of unexpected alliances. In the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, the Shinde-led Sena joined hands with the MNS, a move facilitated by Eknath Shinde to create a new political powerhouse. Political analysts suggest that the Shinde faction is now employing a similar "shock tactic" in Mira-Bhayandar by partnering with Congress to consolidate opposition strength against the BJP.

"This alliance was formed with the intention of uniting the opposition’s strength against a dominant majority to ensure accountability in the city's governance." — Pratap Sarnaik

