MNS Extends Support For Development Of Kalyan-Dombivli: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Speaking for the first time on the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) support to the Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the move was aimed at ensuring the development of Kalyan-Dombivli.

Criticism of Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing media persons on the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde criticised former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that Mumbai’s citizens have rejected his “emotional politics” and the alleged misrule in the BMC. He said the BMC’s tenure was marked by pollution, potholes, and corruption.

Mahayuti Alliance Plans

Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti alliance would have its candidates elected as mayors not only in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar, but also in most municipal corporations across Maharashtra. He also reminded that the MNS was an alliance partner of the Mahayuti during the Lok Sabha elections.

Balasaheb Ideology Claim

Claiming that his party represents the true ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde accused Uddhav Thackeray of stalling key infrastructure projects in Mumbai during his tenure as chief minister between 2019 and 2022. He further criticised Thackeray’s decision to align with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shiv Sena Internal Divide

Meanwhile, differences have surfaced within the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the issue of seeking support from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the mayor’s post. Senior party leader Bhaskar Jadhav said that if the Shinde-led Shiv Sena supports the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, it would be a true tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray in his 100th birth centenary year.

Raut Rejects Support Idea

However, MP Sanjay Raut rejected the idea, stating that no support would be sought from the rival camp. Jadhav had earlier said that if Shinde truly considers himself the inheritor of Balasaheb’s legacy, he should not back the BJP. Countering this, Raut said, “We will not die if we remain out of power. Under no circumstances will we take support from Shinde.”

