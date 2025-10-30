Navi Mumbai International Airport Likely To See First Flight Take Off By December 15

Navi Mumbai International Airport | File

Navi Mumbai: Even as Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), is yet to make any official announcement about the flight starting from the airport, there are speculations that the first commercial domestic flight might take off by around December 15. A senior official from Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate said that the flight is likely to start around the mid December as per what they have been informed, along with the Cargo operations and the international flight would then start by February.

The Airport police station, which is constructed in the NMIA area, is expected to be handed over to the police by December. An officer from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) too confirmed that the efforts are going on by targeting December 15 for the flight to start.

Meanwhile, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been formally inducted to take charge of security at NMIA. “The induction is completed and now sweeping exercise will be done. Slowly and gradually, every area of the NMIA would be made threat free, deployment of force would be planned as per the need at every area of the airport. As of now we have 200 forces that have taken charge and slowly further deployment of 1800 would be made,” said an official from CISF. A control room of CISF to handle the security of T3 terminal will also be established.

For the Airport police station, a total of 108 posts across various ranks have been created. The government has sanctioned Rs 3.38 crore as recurring expenditure and Rs 1.76 crore as non-recurring expenditure for its establishment.

The new police station will be carved out by dividing the jurisdictions of the Panvel City and Ulwe police stations under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. “The interviews to select the staff for the immigration has started and the selected ones will undergo training at Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Head Quarters) Sanjay Patil said.

