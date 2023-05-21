Mumbai: MHADA’s housing lottery applications open Monday; here are the details you need to know

Representational photo | File photo

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Mumbai Board will start accepting applications for the sale of 4,083 flats from Monday onwards.

MHADA has made significant changes in its Computerised Lottery System with the help of latest technology and has created version 2.0 to make Computerised Lottery Rules more transparent, simple, easy and secure. To participate in the lottery process, all the processes like registration, submission of documents, eligibility determination, online lottery distribution, payment of flat amount will be carried out 100% online without any human intervention. Also mobile application of Lottery System has been made available for those desiring to apply.

OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

https://housing.mhada.gov.in

https://www.mhada.gov.in

OFFICIAL APP:

MHADA Housing Lottery System

TIMELINE:

May 22: Registration, online application submission opens at 3PM

June 26: Online window shuts at 6PM

June 26: Deposit payment via Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking shuts at 11.59PM

June 28: Payment through RTGS, NEFT can be done till banking hours

July 4: Draft list of applications received will be published at 3PM

July 7: Objections and suggestions on the draft list can be submitted till 3PM

July 12: Final list of accepted applications will go live at 3 PM.

July 18: Housing lottery draw at Rang Sharda Auditorium, Bandra West and telecasted online

LOCATIONS:

Pahari - Goregaon West, Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar - Dadar, Antop Hill - Wadala, Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon West, D N Nagar – Andheri West, Pant Nagar - Ghatkopar, Charkop - Kandivali West, Mahavir Nagar - Kandivali West, Old Magathane - Borivali East, Gavanpada - Mulund East, PMGP Mankhurd, Malvani - Malad West, Unnatnagar - Goregaon West, Juhu, Andheri West, Andheri East, Shahkar Nagar - Chembur, Byculla, Tilak Nagar - Chembur, Chandivali - Powai, Gaikwad Nagar - Malad, Pratiksha Nagar - Sion, Wadala West, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Shimpoli - Kandivali West and Tunga - Powai.

INCOME GROUPS:

APPLY FOR BIGGER HOMES:

In March this year, the state government through a resolution has permitted people to be aspirational and apply for affordable homes under the income category above the one they actually qualify for.

For example, those falling under the Economically Weaker Section can make applications under this income category as well as the Low Income Group, which is a notch above. Likewise, those whose income is between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh can now also apply for homes labelled for the Middle Income Group, thereby, making them eligible for bigger homes of up to 90 sq mt. Otherwise, they would have had to remain content with a smaller area of up to 60 sq mt.

HOMES AS PER INCOME GROUPS:

Total Flats: 4,083

Economically Weaker Section: 2,790

Low Income Group: 1,034

Middle Income Group: 139

High Income Group: 120

FRAUDSTERS:

MHADA officials have appealed to the citizens that no individual or company has been appointed by them as a representative or consultant or property agent or intermediary or broker for the sale of flats or any other work pertaining to this lottery draw. Those making claims should be brought to book by lodging a complaint with the police as well as MHADA’s Chief Vigilance & Security Officer and Deputy Chief Officer (Marketing).

HELPLINE:

022 - 69468100 has been dedicated to guide people for the difficulties they may face while applying on the portal

