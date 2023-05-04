Mumbai: Housing board warns citizens to beware of conmen during MHADA lottery draw

In the backdrop of the upcoming government’s housing lottery draw, officials have appealed to the citizens to be wary of third parties and intermediaries claiming to provide homes.

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) has asked the public to participate in the lottery process by registering their application only through Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) official website and avoid any social media and third parties.

How fraudsters are operating using various platforms

MHADB chief officer Milind Borikar explained that many groups on WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook and other unofficial websites are using MHADA logo in an unauthorised manner in the backdrop of the impending lottery. They are also publishing unrealistic information about affordable housing projects, apartment size, prices, etc. The housing body has not appointed any person or organisation to represent the same.

These scammers are also sending specific links to the citizens and asking them to click, which is fraudulent. “The Board or MHADA administration will not be responsible for any fraud of citizens or any other transaction through this means,” said Borikar.

How to participate in the lottery draw

To participate in the lottery draw process, public should refer to https://www.mhada.gov.in and https://housing.mhada.gov.in. Also, a mobile application titled ‘MHADA Housing Lottery System’ is available on Android mobile’s Play Store as well on Apple handsets.

The registration process is ongoing for the applicants who want to participate. The applicants can determine their eligibility to participate in the draw by completing the documents listed. Moreover, this process is free of cost.

“Also, when the advertisement for the sale of flats will be published by the Mumbai Board in the newspapers and on the official website of MHADA, the link will be opened for the applicants to pay the application fee and deposit amount,” explained Borikar.

