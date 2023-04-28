Mumbai: Only 165 MHADA applications for affordable homes rejected

MHADA | File pic

Mumbai: Only 165 out of 49,097 applications made along with earnest money deposits for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board lottery draw have been rejected.

A total of 48,932 are the eligible participants to test their fortune to have their own home at affordable prices. The list of ineligible applicants was made public late Thursday evening.

Discrepancies in the documents

The reasons for rejection vary but are largely related to discrepancies in the documents submitted, such as Income-Tax returns and reservation category proofs, to name just two.

A MHADA official said that the names figuring in the list have the opportunity until May 3 to get the issue resolved by making an appeal. “If the submissions are made, they may be eligible to be in the fray,” he said.

If statistics of applications received, including without payment of the mandatory deposit amount is summed up, the MHADA has received 59,058 applications.

Lottery draw will be held on May 10 in Thane

The lottery draw will be held on May 10 in Thane for 4,640 homes and 14 land parcels at various locations under the Konkan Board’s jurisdiction.

These homes are at Virar, Vasai, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Roha, Vengurla, etc. On an average, there are 10.51 applications for every piece of real estate up for sale.

After holding the lottery draw for the Konkan Board tenements, there are plans to announce an affordable housing lottery draw for the homes available within the Greater Mumbai limits.