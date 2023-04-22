Mumbai: MHADA receives 10.51 applications for every home

File Photo

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received 59,058 applications for its Konkan Board’s lottery draw and 82.83% of the applicants deposited the mandatory deposit to test their fortune.

Thus, there are 48,919 confirmed participants for the ongoing affordable home lottery draw. This means there is an average of 10.51 applications for every piece of real estate made available by the government’s housing provider.

Friday was the last day to make payments for the total applications received. “Our data is still being updated with the payment made via RTGS and NEFT information and confirmation that has been flowing in from various areas of Maharashtra. A final number will be available by Tuesday,” said a MHADA official.

On Thursday, a list of eligible applicants will be published. To this, those debarred from the lottery competition may raise an objection and clarify their position. Thereafter, a final list of eligible participants will be made public on May 4.

Until about four weeks ago, there were only 50% of the applicants who had paid the earnest money deposit amount. Usually, people pay the deposit amount closer to the deadline for not wanting to block their money throughout the lottery duration that spans to around two months.

The applicant has to pay the deposit amount for each of their applications they submit. The earnest money deposit varies depending upon the income categories, the lowest being Rs10,000 for the economically weaker section to Rs 75,000 for the high income group. An additional Rs590 is to be paid as non-refundable application fee for each of the submissions.

From March 8 onwards, the housing authority started accepting applications for its 4,654 homes, including a few land parcels. These pieces of real estate are spread out in various areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well as in the Southern Konkan region of Maharashtra. To be specific they are available at Virar, Vasai, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Roha, Vengurla, etc.

The lottery draw will be held on May 10 at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane.