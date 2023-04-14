 MHADA lottery: 3,820 affordable homes up for grabs
This bunch of close to 4,000 homes has been on the cards for the last four years and has been repeatedly pushed back owing to several buildings being in different construction stages.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
MHADA lottery: 3,820 affordable homes up for grabs | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) Mumbai board is planning to start accepting applications for 3,820 homes from May-end.

2,612 tenements under the EWS category

As per the list of homes accessed, the affordable homes will be made available for across income categories of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

There will be 2,612 tenements under the EWS category at the locations of Link Road in Goregaon West, Antop Hill and Kannamwar Nagar. Another set of 1,007 homes will be spread across at Link Road-Goregaon West, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon West, Gaikwad Nagar in Malad, Charkop, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Magathane in Borivali, Charkop, etc. These will be for the LIG applicants.

85 flats for MIG

A total of 85 flats for MIG will be made available At Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Juhu-Vile Parle Scheme, Andheri West, Charkop, Kandivali, Sahakar Nagar in Chembur, Powai and Andheri East. For HIG, 116 apartments will be up for sale at Powai, Sion, Vile Parle West, Lower Parel and Kandivali West.

These affordable homes will be sold through lottery draw. Announcement is likely to be made in the last week of May and lottery draw may be conducted in either June-end or early July.

Already, MHADA is accepting applications for 4,654 homes under its Konkan Board. Applicants can participate in the lottery draw process until April 19 and the earnest deposit payment can be done till April 21. Lottery draw will be conducted on May 10 at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane.

