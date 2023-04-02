Mumbai: ​Applications for MHADA lottery continue to flow in

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) affordable housing lottery draw has attracted 18,905 applications with 10,430 of these along with earnest money deposits.

These application numbers are as of 4.30 pm on Saturday and it is only on payment of the earnest money deposit that the application becomes eligible to participate in the draw.

The affordable housing draw has been opened for MHADA’s Konkan Board jurisdiction, under which a total of 4,640 homes and 14 land parcels are up for sale. The Konkan Board has put out homes in the areas of Virar, Vasai, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Roha, Vengurla, among others.

On payment of the deposit amount, each application will be subject to scrutiny and the balance unpaid ones are rejected by default. A few days prior to the draw, officials will publish the list of ineligible applications. The applicants can participate in the lottery draw process until April 10 and the earnest deposit payment can be done till April 12. Thereafter, the authorities will publish a list of invalid applications on May 5 and the lottery draw will be conducted on May 10 at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane.

A few weeks back, the state government had issued a resolution allowing people to apply for an income bracket higher than what they are eligible for. For example, those falling under the Economically Weaker Section can make applications under this income category as well as the Low Income Group, which is a notch above.