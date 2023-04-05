Attention Mumbaikars! MHADA extends lottery deadline, total of 4,640 homes for sale | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board has extended the deadline to submit and deposit payment for its ongoing affordable housing lottery process. A statement released by the housing body has now revised the application deadline to April 19 from the earlier April 10. Likewise, the deadline for payment of earnest money deposits has been extended from April 12 to April 21. The affordable housing draw has a total of 4,640 homes and 14 land parcels up for sale.

In another development, Maruti More, Chief Officer, Konkan Board said that some important changes have been made in the application submission process in the new computerised system to facilitate more applications. It is no longer mandatory for the applicant to have a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban scheme (PMAY) registration certificate to be a part of the lottery. This certificate can now be obtained prior to taking possession of the flat. In the existing affordable housing lottery draw, there are 984 flats available for sale under the PMAY – Urban scheme.

Information of applicant to be shown in pop-up now

Secondly, certain issues were being faced with regard to uploading of the income tax return certificates. The system verifies the acknowledgement number, total income, assessment year and applicant's name but the optical character recognition software was unable to verify these details for some applications as the images of uploaded documents were unclear. So now, when the applicant uploads the income tax return certificate in the system, the information about the individual's total income, assessment year and name will be shown in a pop up.

Applicant can now modify their details in the system

If the information is correct, consent will be taken from the applicant in the checkbox. If the said information does not match with the information in the income tax return certificate uploaded in the system, the applicant now has the facility to modify it in the system.

Grievances were also received from several female applicants as they couldn't register themselves owing to change of surname after marriage. Now, a new option has been given to women wherein they can mention their new surname which doesn't needs to reflect in all the uploaded documents.