Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In City & Surrounding Areas Today; Mercury To Remain Stable Around 30°C

Mumbai: The city woke up to slightly cloudy skies on Monday morning as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency further predicted that rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day started with a minimum temperature of 27°C, projected to reach a peak of 33°C, with the mercury hovering around 30°C throughout the day in the city and suburbs. Winds from the northwesterly direction are anticipated at 11.1 km/h. The sunrise today was at 06:05 am, with sunset expected at 07:05 pm.

Weather Forecast For This Week

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday's minimum temperature is expected to remain at 27°C, with a slight decrease to 26°C on Thursday. Throughout the week, temperatures are forecasted to range between 26-27°C for minimums and 32-35°C for maximums.

Rainfall is predicted to shower in Mumbai and its surrounding areas today and tomorrow, bringing respite from scorching temperatures in the past few weeks. The notable drop in temperature brings relief after a series of heatwaves in April. May is anticipated to be relatively cooler this year.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 76, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India suggests AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.