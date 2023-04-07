MHADA's Pune Board to build 862 affordable homes for ₹540.7 crores in Financial Year 24 | File Photo

In the budget presented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), it has been proposed to construct 12,724 flats in Maharashtra, of which 862 will be in Pune.

On Thursday, the budget allocated ₹5,800.15 crores towards the construction of affordable homes across the state while it was ₹7019.39 crores last year. The total budget for FY24 stood at ₹10,186.73 crore. While it was ₹10,764.99 crores for FY 23.

While a zero deficit budget was approved for the ongoing fiscal, the revised budget for the previous financial year had a deficit of ₹1,136.47 crore.

Fewer homes than last year

A provision of ₹540.7 crores has been made for 862 flats under the Pune Board. This year lesser funds have been allocated as compared to last financial year. In the 2022-23 budget, MHADA had proposed building 15,781 flats in the state of which 1,253 were prosed in Pune and a provision of ₹664.32 Crore was made under the Pune Board.

Recently, on March 20, MHADA held the draw for the Pune Board. The result of this draw was postponed due to technical glitches in the system.

MHADA had received 58,000 applications for its low-income housing scheme for 5,915 households. The flats are in the areas of Sangli, Pimpri Waghire, and Dive, among several others.

The MHADA Pune lottery scheme 2023 has reportedly got a lukewarm response from applicants due to the online application process.

MHADA Pune lottery registration started on January 5. Starting this year, only the option of an online interface between MHADA officials and the applicants was given.

This year, the figures have also taken a dip statewide with total proposed homes decreasing from 15,781 to 12,724.

For Mumbai, in the latest budget, a provision of ₹3,664.18 crore has been made to construct 2,152 homes. Another ₹2,285 crores has been earmarked for the redevelopment of BDD Chawls.