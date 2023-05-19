Mumbai News: MHADA’s lottery draw for 4,083 houses on July 18

MHADA | File

Mumbai: Next week, lakhs of homebuyers in Mumbai would be able to try their luck in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing lottery draw.

“On Monday, we are issuing an advertisement inviting applications from the public. There will be 4,083 homes of different configurations available this year,” said a MHADA official.

Earlier this month, The Free Press Journal had reported about MHADA likely to open application windows for homes at various locations in Mumbai.

Affordable homes

The affordable homes will be made available for across income categories of economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG), middle income group (MIG) and high income group (HIG).

The tenements will be available in the locations of Link Road in Goregaon West, Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon West, Gaikwad Nagar in Malad, Charkop, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Magathane in Borivali, Charkop, Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Juhu-Vile Parle Scheme, Andheri West, Charkop, Kandivali, Sahakar Nagar in Chembur, Powai, Andheri East, Sion, Vile Parle West, Lower Parel and Kandivali West among others.

These affordable homes will be sold through a lottery draw on July 18 at Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra West.

After a gap of four years

The housing lottery draw for homes in Mumbai has come after a gap of four years as the last draw was conducted on April 21, 2019. On May 10, MHADA conducted a lottery draw for homes at various locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region outside of Mumbai.

In March this year, the state government through a resolution has permitted people to be aspirational and apply for affordable homes under the income category above the one they actually qualify for.

For example, those falling under the Economically Weaker Section can make applications under this income category as well as the Low Income Group, which is a notch above. Likewise, those whose income is between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh can now also apply for homes labelled for the Middle Income Group, thereby, making them eligible for bigger homes of up to 90 sq mt. Otherwise, they would have had to remain content with a smaller area of up to 60 sq mt.

