Mumbai: MHADA To Start Process For Lottery Of 2,030 Apartments From August 9; Check Details Here

MHADA | File Photo

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has announced a lottery for the sale of 2,030 flats in various housing projects across Mumbai. The online registration and application process for the lottery will begin at 12 pm on August 9, 2024. The houses are situated in various areas such as Pahadi in Goregaon, Antop Hill in Wadala, Kopri in Powai, Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli and Shivdham Complex in Malad.

The process for the online registration and application for the housing lottery will be officially launched by MHADA Vice President and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal during the 'Go Live' event on Friday, August 9, 2024. Following the event, the link for online registration and online application to participate in the housing lottery software will be available from 12 pm onwards.

The deadline for submitting online applications is 3 pm on September 4, 2024 and the acceptance of the online deposit amount will be done till 11:59 pm. The provisional list of received applications will be published by 6 pm on September 9. Objections and claims regarding the provisional list can be submitted online until 12 pm on September 9 and the final list of accepted applications will be published by 6 pm on September 11. The computerized draw for the lottery will be held at 11 am on September 13, 2024, the location of which will be announced soon.

The Mumbai Board's housing lottery for the year 2024 will include 359 apartments for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 768 for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and 276 for the Higher Income Group (HIG). These include 1,327 newly constructed flats by MHADA of which 370 flats have been obtained as housing stock from developers under redevelopment projects according to Development Control Regulations 33(5), 33(7), and 58, while 333 are the scattered flats from previous lotteries.

To participate in the lottery, aspiring applicants can use the IHLMS 2.0 computerized system available on both Android and iOS operating systems. The mobile app "Mhada Housing Lottery System" is also available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices. The registration, application, and payment process will be available on MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in

An information brochure, video tutorials, and help files about the new computerized system, is also available on the website. Applicants are urged to review this guidance material before participating in the lottery.

To participate in the housing lottery, the annual family income limit is up to Rs 6 lakh for the EWS, up to Rs 9 lakh for LIG, up to Rs 12 lakh for MIG and above Rs 12 lakh for HIG where there is no upper limit. Individuals from the EWS can apply for houses both in the EWS and LIG categories while those from LIG can apply for both LIG and MIG categories. Similarly, Individuals from MIG can apply for both MIG and HIG categories while those from HIG can only apply for the HIG category.

MHADA has not appointed any representatives, consultants, or property agents for the sale of flats. Applicants are advised not to engage with any such individuals, as the Mumbai Board will not be responsible for any transactions conducted with them.