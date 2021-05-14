Mumbai Metro: Train operators all set to start trial runs on lines 2A & 7 this month

Mumbai, May14: As the 20 km section of the Metro Line 2 A from Dahisar E to Andheri E and Line 7 from Dahisar to DN Nagar, Andheri is being spruced up for the trial run in initial stage starting from May end, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) train operators are all set to take up the new job.

According to the MMMOCL, train operators and their trainers (Line Supervisor & SMs) have been given vital on job training about the specifications and operations of Catenary Maintenance Vehicle (CMV). They also underwent various brake like EBD (Emergency Braking Distance) tests at various speeds and driving tests at the Charkop Depotto get a better understanding. Coupling & uncoupling operation with train set also performed.

Besides, the MMMOCL also held a two-day training session with the train operators under the guidance of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials. BEML is the Indian Manufacturer, which has developed the first driverless indigenous metro rake. The first rake which will be used for the said trial run is currently parked at Charkop Metro Depot.

The MMMOCL has been set up to look after the operations and maintenance of all Metro lines, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is taking care of all metro civil work.

The MMRDA has initially announced to begin the Metro trial run in April and May however due to second wave of Covid-19 and strict lockdown all infrastructure projects including metro civil works have been largely affected. Shortage of manpower and raw material are some of the major challenges the authorities have been facing on ground.

Since MMRDA has completed the 20 km section of the Metro Line 2A (Dahisar E to Andheri E on Western Express Highway) and Line 7 (Dahisar E to DN Nagar on Link Road) and only minor work is pending, which is expected to finish before May end, it has decided to begin trial run on this section first.