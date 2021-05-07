Death of stray dog: Cops book Metro labourer in Andheri

Mumbai: Andheri Police have booked a 27-year-old labourer for the death of a stray dog who was allegedly killed after a metal sheet fell on him during the metro work on the Western Express Highway.

Police said that the incident occurred on May 5 and the dog succumbed to the injuries soon after he was rushed to the Parel Animal Hospital. While police are investigating the matter, no arrests have been made.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 12.30 am on May 5, when the complainant, a businessman, was on his way to buy medicines on his motorcycle. When he reached the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Pump House in Andheri (E), he heard a dog whining in pain. He got off his bike to help the dog, who was caught under a metal sheet. The complainant figured that the metal sheet could have fallen off the trolley employed at MMRDA's metro site and asked the workers to contact their manager.

The manager rushed to the spot and realised that 27-year-old labourer Ram Parvez Singh was handling the crane when the incident occurred. The complainant dialled police control room for help. By the time police rushed to the spot, the dog was taken to Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) in Parel, where he succumbed to injuries. The body has been sent for autopsy for further probe.

Vijay Belge, senior police inspector of Andheri police station said that the accused has not been arrested yet and the probe is underway. "The stray dog was caught up under the metal sheet, and it was an accident. We are investigating the matter," added Belge.