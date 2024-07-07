Mumbai Metro Rail 3: MMRCL Plants 584 Out Of 2,600 Trees | Representative Photo

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has planted 584 trees of the required 2,600 trees uprooted for the construction of the Mumbai Metro Rail 3 Line (Colaba- Bandra-Seepz). It claimed that it is finding difficulty in getting trees to Mumbai.

The information was provided to the Bombay High Court Metro-3 Tree Committee headed by two sitting judges – Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sarang Kotwal – on Friday. The committee was formed following a plea by Nina Verma and Parvin Jehangir, along with activist Zoru Bhathena, highlighting the damage that would be caused to the environment due to axing of more than 5,000 trees for the project. This committee was to look into the tree cover removed by MMRCL for the line. In case of any anomalies, the matter was to be referred back to the court.

A report submitted by Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), which is assisting the committee, stated that so far, MMRCL has prepared 739 tree pits and planted 584 trees.

The advocate for MMRCL informed that they will dig pits for around 1,000 trees by August end. On a query by Justice Dere, regarding the remaining trees, MMRCL advocates said they may not be able to dig at every spot near the metro stations due to underground utilities.

However, Bathena pointed out that even without any ground, trees have been planted and survived in Mumbai T2 airport. Also, the entire Mumbai is filled with terrace and podium gardens, with tall trees, with no mud ground below.

MMRCL would revert on this issue during the hearing in August.

During the hearing in March, MMRCL had claimed that it will take four months to geotag the trees it transplanted / re-planted, which have had a 35% survival rate. Seeking more time, it has said it would have to seek permission from the Election Commission for issuing work order for geotagging due to the code of conduct, which was in force then due to ensuing parliamentary elections.

Now, since the permission is not required, it claimed it will start the geotagging process.

The petitioners informed that MMRCL has been refusing permission to the HC committee to inspect the 600 odd trees transplanted from Aarey Depot. When MMRCL claimed that the HC committee had no jurisdiction to inspect these trees, the judges asked it to put the statement in writing.

Over the delay, MMRCL said it is having difficulties getting trees. When the judges, heading the committee, gave a list of nurseries in the state from where trees could be sourced, MMRCL said sourcing trees wasn’t the issue, but getting them to Mumbai was. It said that due to the monsoon, and the condition of Deccan Soil, their trailers are getting stuck in the mud at their tree nursery. Hence they can’t bring the trees to Mumbai.

In the MSLSA report, the committee observed: “In spite of passage of a lot of time proper steps are taken by the MMRCL to show their bona fide intention to follow the directions/ suggestion of the committee and that oral assurance will not suffice the purpose.”