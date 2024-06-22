 Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) organises tree plantation drive at Sion Station
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
The Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) took another step towards fostering environmental sustainability and beautification by organizing a tree plantation drive at Sion sub-station, near Sion railway station on 18.6.2024.

The tree plantation drive was graced by the presence of Smt. Chitra Yadav President, CRWWO.

Smt. Ritu Mathur; Secretary, CRWWO, Smt. Vibha Garg, Treasurer, CRWWO and several other executive members of CRWWO were actively engaged in the event, lending their support and setting an example for the community.

During the event, various tree species like Ashok, Amaltas, Jacaranda etc were planted.

CRWWO recognizes the significance of environmental sustainability and endeavours to promote initiatives that benefit the community and the planet.

