Mumbai Metro: OneTicket App Now Available On ONDC Network Enables Unified Ticket Booking Across All Operational Lines

OneTicket app goes live on ONDC for seamless Mumbai Metro travel | Representational Image

Mumbai: Now, Mumbaikars can book tickets for all operational metro lines using the OneTicket app. The app allows commuters to purchase tickets for different metro lines in one go, making every journey simpler and smarter.

Pilot Launch and Expansion

According to Mumbai Metro One, the app — initially launched as a pilot for Metro Line 3 in June 2025 — received strong positive feedback, prompting the development of this improved and expanded version.

The app is now live on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) network and enables unified ticketing across multiple operational metro lines in the city

Addressing Mumbai’s Growing Metro Network

"With the Mumbai Metro network poised to expand from its current 70 km to a sprawling 340 km in the coming years, the need for a single platform for ticketing across different lines and operators has been long felt. The OneTicket App addresses this by allowing commuters to book a single end-to-end journey — regardless of the number of metro lines involved — directly from their mobile devices," stated an official from Mumbai Metro One.

Powered by ONDC Integration

The OneTicket App leverages the digital infrastructure of ONDC to integrate various metro lines under a single booking platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple apps or make separate payments for different segments of a journey.

Simplified Journey Booking

“For example, a commuter traveling from Dahisar to BKC can now book the entire trip in one go through one application,” said Nitin Nair, Senior Executive Director, Services and Agri at ONDC. “No more multiple payments — this is unified, hassle-free access to Mumbai’s metro system.”

Technology and Mobility Collaboration

Ravish Sahay, CEO of Sequel String AI, added, “This is a landmark moment not just for technology, but for citizens. Sequel String is proud to support this vision of ONDC — bringing AI, mobility, and digital commerce together to redefine how India travels.”

User-Friendly Features

When asked about the benefits of the app, an official said that with the help of OneTicket, commuters can now book tickets for all operational Mumbai Metro lines through a single platform. The app features auto-detection of the nearest metro station, powered by Google location services, which makes it easier for users to quickly select their starting point. Its user-friendly design ensures that ticket booking is a smooth process, requiring only a few simple steps from login to confirmation.

Instant QR Ticketing

The app supports a wide range of payment methods, including UPI, credit, and debit cards, catering to the preferences of all types of users. Once the payment is completed, real-time QR code tickets are generated instantly within the app, which can be scanned directly at the metro’s Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates — eliminating the need for paper tickets or separate tokens.

In addition, the app provides detailed station information, making it a helpful tool not just for daily commuters but also for first-time travelers navigating Mumbai’s expanding metro network.

Also Watch:

Availability on App Stores

Android users can download the app from the Google Play Store, while iOS users will find it listed as OneTicketIndia in the App Store.

How to Use the App

Download OneTicket from the Play Store or OneTicketIndia from the App Store

Sign up using your mobile number

Verify your identity via OTP

Select the source station (auto-selected based on location)

Choose the destination station

Select the number of tickets (up to 4 per transaction)

View the fare summary and total amount

Proceed to payment

Choose from multiple payment options (UPI, card, etc.)

Receive and use QR tickets directly from the app

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/