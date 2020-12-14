Mumbai Metro One extends operating hrs - Check out timings

Mumbai Metro One (Ghatkopar-Versova) has extended its operating hours starting December 14, in view of the improvement in ridership since it resumed operations in October. According to a spokesperson, the first train from Versova will now leave at 7.50am and from Ghatkopar, at 8.15am. Similarly, the last train will leave Ghatkopar at 9.15pm and from Versova at 8.50pm. Earlier, services were from 8.30am to 8.30pm.

The current ridership on weekdays is around 50,000.



Metro services had resumed on October 19, after a gap of almost seven months, since the lockdown imposed on March 22. Services were open to all, without age or gender restrictions, with strict safety protocols.The frequency of service was 6.30 minutes during peak hours (3 minutes in pre-lockdown days) and 8 minutes in non-peak hours. There were 204 trips with only 300 passengers permitted in each train.



Before the pandemic, the ridership was more than 4 lakh on weekdays.

