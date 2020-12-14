Revisit the Kanjurmarg land transfer order: Bombay HC



The comment came while noting that the collector in his October 1 orders did not mention the pendency of a suit regarding its title.

"The collector cannot turn a blind eye. There must be a proper exercise of power," the chief justice said.

"Thus, we are of the prima facie view that the matter goes back to the collector and he grants a fresh hearing to all the concerned and passes an order accordingly," the court added.

Notably, both the Union as well as the State governments have locked horns over the title of the 102 acres of land parcel at suburban Kanjurmarg. Both have them claim to be the "rightful" owner of the land in question.

Their legal spat intensified after the city collector on October 1 transferred the land to MMRDA to construct the carshed for the controversial Metro III line, which would connect Colaba to SEEPZ via Bandra.

The carshed was shifted from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg after immense opposition from citizen groups and activists.

The erstwhile BJP government had even ordered cutting of thousands of trees at Aarey to pave the way for the carshed there. However, with change in the government, the project has now been shifted to Kanjurmarg.

The matter has been adjourned till Wednesday for the state to spell its stand on the issue.

