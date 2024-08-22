Mumbai Metro One Achieves Historic Milestone: 1 Billion Commuters In Less Than Decade Since 2014 Launch |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One, the city’s pioneering metro line, has reached a remarkable milestone by carrying 1 billion (100 crore) commuters since its inception. This achievement comes less than a decade after the line began operations on June 8, 2014.

"Mumbai Metro One quickly gained traction following its launch, and its popularity has surged year after year. Despite a significant interruption of 211 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions until March 31, 2022, the metro line has achieved this milestone with impressive efficiency" said an official.

An official praised the accomplishment, highlighting Mumbai Metro One’s world-class service, customer-centric approach, and flawless operational excellence. The metro line has maintained over 99% punctuality throughout the year, underscoring its commitment to reliability and convenience.

"Key achievements include the introduction of an unlimited monthly travel pass, the development of a metro-specific CRM system, and innovative ticketing solutions such as Mobile QR tickets and Paper QR tickets during the pandemic. The metro has also enhanced commuter convenience by adding ticket counters, security checkpoints, AFC ( automatic fare collection centre) access points, and escalators, as well as improving connectivity with new metro lines and railway stations" further added officials.

Currently, Mumbai Metro One operates 430 trips daily, serving approximately 500,000 commuters on weekdays, with service frequencies of 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours.

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited's spokesperson expressed gratitude to Mumbai’s residents for their continued support and patronage, emphasizing their commitment to providing a world-class commuter experience. "The substantial increase in ridership reflects the metro's dedication to safety, security, cleanliness, and comfort, making it a preferred choice for commuters, advertisers, and retail partners alike" she said.

Timeline

100 million on July 10, 2015, in 398 days.

200 million on August 1, 2016, in 388 days.

300 million on July 4, 2017, in 337 days.

400 million on April 30, 2018, in 300 days.

500 million on January 28, 2019, in 237 days.

600 million on October 19, 2019, in 264 days.

700 million on March 1, 2022, in 846 days, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

800 million on February 24, 2023, in 360 days.

900 million on December 2, 2023, in 281 days.

1 billion on August 22, 2024, in just 264 days.