Mumbai Metro Gets Major Digital Boost: QR Ticketing Rolled Out On 14+ Apps via ONDC |

Mumbai’s public transport received a significant digital upgrade with the launch of QR-code ticketing for Metro Lines 2A and 7, now available across more than 14 popular mobile applications. The initiative, enabled through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), was officially launched on Wednesday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Top State Leaders Attend Launch Ceremony

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwini Bhide, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, and MMMOCL Managing Director Rubal Agarwal were also present at the announcement.

QR Ticketing Now Available on 14+ Apps

According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), commuters can now book Metro tickets through apps such as Confirmtkt, EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Ixigo Trains, Miles n Kilometres (Telegram), Navi UPI, OneTicket, Redbus, RedRail, Tripozo, Tummoc, Vodafone Idea, WhatsApp (via Pelocal), and Yatri Railways.

Additional platforms including Paytm, Uber, and Rapido are expected to join soon.

Boost Follows Success of Mumbai One App

“This expansion follows the rollout of the Mumbai One app, India’s first common mobility platform, which saw over 3.78 lakh downloads in two months. The ONDC-based system will simplify digital ticketing, reduce queues, and offer commuters the flexibility to choose their preferred booking app,” an official said.

High Footfall Metro Lines to Benefit Ahead of Network Expansion

Metro Lines 2A and 7, which currently serve around 3.5 lakh passengers daily, are expected to greatly benefit from the streamlined digital ecosystem.

With 37 km of additional network on Lines 2B and 9 set to open soon, officials said the QR-based system will support smoother and more efficient ticketing as the network expands.

Towards Seamless Digital Mobility in MMR

Officials added that the initiative aims to strengthen Mumbai’s digital mobility infrastructure, ensuring a more seamless, integrated, and commuter-friendly travel experience across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

