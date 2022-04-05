Mumbai Metro: Connectivity issues plagues new routes

Mumbai: The BEST has announced multiple bus routes connecting the Metro stations to various localities on its new 20-km route, but there are insufficient number of bus stops.

As per sources, many of them have been uprooted or have gone missing. A senior BEST official said, “During the construction of Metro, some bus stops have been shifted. The contractor has to fix it at the location finalised by the MMRDA.”

The BEST was given new plans and designs wherein several stops were to be shifted to a suitable distance of not more than 50- 75 metres from stations.

There are 40-plus bus route numbers catering to Metro 2A and another 90-odd for Metro-7 that have been pressed into service by BEST.

Passengers have also been struggling with insufficient number of auto rickshaws at Metro stations. Demanding shared auto services, some said it’s difficult to get threewheelers when the need arises.

Another important issue that needs to be addressed is on Line 7 that plies on Western Express Highway. Not all stations falling on this route have foot overbridges to connect to the other side of the highway. People either have to take a rickshaw or walk all the way to the nearest flyover crossing onto the other side, thus defeating the purpose of an efficient mass transit.

