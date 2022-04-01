Mumbai: BEST to connect 27 routes with line 2A, 49 routes with line 7 of new metro station

In a bid to strengthen the last mile connectivity to and from metro stations on Metro-2A and Metro-7, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will run buses connecting these stations. On the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will throw open two new lines of metro rail on April 2.

Now that new mode of mass transit corridors has been thrown open, BEST buses will act as connectors on feeder routes from metro stations to nearby railway station, residential societies, commercial offices, shopping malls and other places that are frequently visited by people. The MMRDA and BEST Undertaking were in talks and have tied up for last-mile connectivity.

Confirming the same, the General Manager of BEST Undertaking, Lokesh Chandra said that for connecting metro rail stations, they are going to introduce 27 routes for Line 2A and 49 routes for line 7 and that two new routes, one each for Line 2A and Line 7 will also be starting.

The commercial operations of Dahisar to Dahanukar Wadi Metro-2A and Dahisar to Aarey Metro Line-7 will start from 8 pm on April 2. The BEST were given new plans and designs wherein several bus stops have been shifted to a suitable distance of not more than 50-75 metres from the respective metro stations.

Once commuters exit the metro station they can take a bus thus leading to inter-modal integration of public transit. The auto-rickshaw stands are also being planned in such a way that people can queue up and board right outside metro stations. There is also street furniture in place for the public to sit on them while waiting for buses and auto-rickshaws.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:54 PM IST