Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: RDSO Completes Rolling Stock Trials; Testing Of Electrical Systems Underway Ahead Of Phase 1 Launch

Mumbai: The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of Indian Railways recently concluded the trials for the rolling stock intended for the underground Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) line. Currently, trials are being conducted on the Phase I section between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Aarey.

According to an update on the official X account of the Mumbai Metro 3 project on Monday, the oscillation trials for the Metro rakes were completed. RDSO will now send the trial report to the railway board and the commissioner of metro rail safety. Other electrical system tests and integrated testing of the rolling stock with signalling are ongoing. Upon completion, the commissioner of metro rail safety will be invited to review the findings.

#MMRC has successfully completed Research Designs and Standards Organisation #RDSO trials of Rolling Stock for #MetroLine3. Testing of other electrical systems and integrated testing of Rolling Stock with signaling is in progress. After completion of testing, the Commissioner of… pic.twitter.com/GnH51CfQIU — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 24, 2024

The trials, which began on June 8, were conducted at a maximum speed of 95 km/h with both empty and loaded rakes. Oscillation trials are critical as they test the dynamic performance and stability of the train at various speeds. These trials evaluate ride comfort by assessing vibrations and accelerations inside the train to ensure passenger comfort.

According to a report by the Times of India, the dynamic stability of the train is also tested to prevent derailments, especially at high speeds and on curves. Furthermore, track interaction analysis focuses on the forces exerted on the rails and the potential for rail wear or damage. Verification of safety systems, including braking and emergency response mechanisms, ensures all systems function correctly under dynamic conditions.

These trials are crucial for certifying that the metro system meets all regulatory requirements and operates safely and efficiently in real-world conditions. Following these tests, RDSO ensures compliance with safety standards to prevent accidents and guarantee passenger safety.

An official, while speaking to TOI added that after the completion of these tests, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will be invited. RDSO performs thorough testing and assessment of metro systems and components to ensure they comply with safety standards, thus preventing accidents and ensuring passenger safety.

Details On The Metro 3 Line

Metro Line 3, spanning 33.5 kilometers, is a vital north-south corridor designed to enhance connectivity across Mumbai. It will connect six commercial suburbs, 30 office areas, 12 educational institutions, 11 major hospitals, 10 transport hubs and both of Mumbai’s airports. This extensive network aims to notably reduce travel time across the city. The line will require 31 rakes, which will be housed at the Aarey depot.

The initial phase between BKC and Aarey is a precursor to the subsequent phases. The second and third phases will extend services between BKC and Cuffe Parade, which are planned to be launched concurrently. These phases are anticipated to further enhance the overall connectivity and efficiency of Mumbai’s metro system, providing a modern, reliable, and faster mode of transport for the city's residents.