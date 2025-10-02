Navi Mumbai: Barricades Installed At Dhruvatara Jetty To Prevent Vehicles Falling Into Belapur Creek, Following Mishaps

Barricades installed at Dhruvatara jetty to prevent vehicles from accidentally plunging into Belapur creek | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Following two mishaps of a car and a two-wheeler plunging into Belapur creek at Dhruvatara jetty within the past two months, police have installed barricades to prevent further accidents. The incidents, officials said, occurred because a shortcut road from CBD Sector 15 towards the Ulwe bridge is misleading motorists into mistaking the jetty road for the main highway.

Recent Fatal Incident

On Saturday, a two-wheeler rider died after his vehicle veered off the jetty. In July, a woman driver narrowly escaped after her car fell into the creek from the same spot, managing to survive as the rear door opened in time. Authorities explained that the concrete shortcut road runs parallel to the Ulwe bridge road, confusing first-time users.

Police Statement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal said, “First-time users of this shortcut see the concrete road leading to the jetty and mistake it for the Ulwe bridge road. Taking the wrong turn at speed can directly send a vehicle off the jetty into the creek. Both accidents occurred due to this confusion. After Saturday’s incident, barricades have been placed before the jetty to block the road. We expect this will help prevent such accidents in the future.”

Future Plans

Officials also said that permanent closure of the approach road for private vehicles is under consideration to eliminate the risk completely. The road also leads to a chowky of Coastal security police who are stationed near the jetty. Boards that mentioned that it was a accident prone road and no road exists ahead, was already present but after the accident on Saturday, barricades too were added, said police.

