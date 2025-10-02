 Navi Mumbai: Barricades Installed At Dhruvatara Jetty To Prevent Vehicles Falling Into Belapur Creek, Following Mishaps
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Barricades Installed At Dhruvatara Jetty To Prevent Vehicles Falling Into Belapur Creek, Following Mishaps

Navi Mumbai: Barricades Installed At Dhruvatara Jetty To Prevent Vehicles Falling Into Belapur Creek, Following Mishaps

Following two mishaps of a car and a two-wheeler plunging into Belapur creek at Dhruvatara jetty within the past two months, police have installed barricades to prevent further accidents. The incidents, officials said, occurred because a shortcut road from CBD Sector 15 towards the Ulwe bridge is misleading motorists into mistaking the jetty road for the main highway.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Barricades installed at Dhruvatara jetty to prevent vehicles from accidentally plunging into Belapur creek | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Following two mishaps of a car and a two-wheeler plunging into Belapur creek at Dhruvatara jetty within the past two months, police have installed barricades to prevent further accidents. The incidents, officials said, occurred because a shortcut road from CBD Sector 15 towards the Ulwe bridge is misleading motorists into mistaking the jetty road for the main highway.

Recent Fatal Incident

On Saturday, a two-wheeler rider died after his vehicle veered off the jetty. In July, a woman driver narrowly escaped after her car fell into the creek from the same spot, managing to survive as the rear door opened in time. Authorities explained that the concrete shortcut road runs parallel to the Ulwe bridge road, confusing first-time users.

Police Statement

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Protest: BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During Agitation
Maratha Protest: BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During Agitation
Navi Mumbai Housing Federation Submits 26-Point Charter On Self-Redevelopment Issues
Navi Mumbai Housing Federation Submits 26-Point Charter On Self-Redevelopment Issues
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal said, “First-time users of this shortcut see the concrete road leading to the jetty and mistake it for the Ulwe bridge road. Taking the wrong turn at speed can directly send a vehicle off the jetty into the creek. Both accidents occurred due to this confusion. After Saturday’s incident, barricades have been placed before the jetty to block the road. We expect this will help prevent such accidents in the future.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

Future Plans

Officials also said that permanent closure of the approach road for private vehicles is under consideration to eliminate the risk completely. The road also leads to a chowky of Coastal security police who are stationed near the jetty. Boards that mentioned that it was a accident prone road and no road exists ahead, was already present but after the accident on Saturday, barricades too were added, said police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Protest: BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During...

Maratha Protest: BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During...

Navi Mumbai Housing Federation Submits 26-Point Charter On Self-Redevelopment Issues

Navi Mumbai Housing Federation Submits 26-Point Charter On Self-Redevelopment Issues

Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit...

Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit...

Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion

Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion

Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti...

Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti...