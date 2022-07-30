Mumbai: Mega block on THESE suburban railway lines on July 31; check complete details here

File Photo

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on Sunday, 31st July, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.

During the block period, no trains will be dealt from platforms 01,02,03 and 04 at Borivali Station.

Transharbour Line:

Up and Dn Transharbour lines between Thane and Vashi/ Nerul Stations from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm

Dn Transharbour line services towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10:35 am to 4:07 pm and Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10:25 am to 4:09 pm will remain cancelled.

Harbour Line:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm and

Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9:53 am to 3:20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

No Mega Block on CSMT-Kalyan Main line

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its Transharbour and Harbour Line sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 31.7.2022

