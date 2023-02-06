e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 44L seized from Mazagaon, one pedlar arrested

Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 44L seized from Mazagaon, one pedlar arrested

The Mumbai police said a case registered under the NDPS Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 44L seized from Mazagaon, one pedlar arrested | Representative Image
Mumbai: Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a drug pedlar from the Mazagaon area and recovered 220 grams of MD drugs worth approximately Rs 44 lakh from him. The Mumbai police said a case registered under the NDPS Act.

article-image

