Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 44L seized from Mazagaon, one pedlar arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a drug pedlar from the Mazagaon area and recovered 220 grams of MD drugs worth approximately Rs 44 lakh from him. The Mumbai police said a case registered under the NDPS Act.

