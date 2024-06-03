Mumbai: MBVV Cops Raid Dance Bar In Mira Road, Recover ₹1,300, 8 Staffers Arrested & 7 Women Rescued; Operator Missing

Mumbai: Cops Raid Dance Bar In Mira Road, Recovers ₹1,300, 8 Staffers Arrested, 7 Women Rescued; Gang Operator Missing | Representative image

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a bar in Bhayandar which was found to be indulged in vulgar dance performances by women under the guise of live orchestra shows late on Wednesday night. Notably, the team claims to have recovered just Rs. 13,140 from the cash counter of the bar which was found to be fully operational and solicited by more than ten customers.

The action followed in response to a tip-off received by the AHTU personnel about girls being made to dance, while patrons showered money on them-both of which are criminal acts under the law enacted in 2016. The team sent a decoy customer to ascertain the authenticity of the information. The decoy recorded the performances on video, following which the team swooped down on Hotel Aishwarya- a live orchestra bar attached with lodging facility in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road. While eight people including the manager, cashier and waiters were taken into custody, the police rescued seven women from the establishment. While the rescued women were safely handed over to their guardians, ten soliciting customers were let-off after being served notices as per the due process of law, said the police.

A case under section 3, 8, (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, has been registered at the Mira Road police station against the accused. The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases are punishable with five years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs. 25 lakh-or both. However, the owners and operators who are the actual beneficiaries of the immoral trade continue to remain unidentified.