Mumbai: MBA and BTech graduate dupes 35-40 people in matrimonial fraud

The city crime branch arrested MBA cum BTech graduate in connection with a matrimonial fraud. The accused Vishal Chavhan, 34 alias Anurag Chavhan has duped 35-40 people on the pretext of marriage posing as a big businessman. The crime branch which were looking for the accused from over a month finally arrested him from Kalyan where he was hiding in a hotel room which was locked from outside, said police.

Last year Chavhan duped a 28-year-old woman from Kanjurmarg to the tune of ₹2.25 lakh on the pretext of marriage. He met her on a matrimonial site and made her to pay him in the name of investment, the accused never met the girl personally, said police.

The accused gave fictitious details to the banks as well as to various social media and matrimonial accounts where he was having accounts. His mobile call data record analysis and SDR analysis also did not yield any results as address mentioned with the mobile services providers found to be incorrect.

After detailed analysis of his social media accounts, his mobile location and different application used by him the crime branch finally managed to tracked him down. He was arrested on Monday from a Shrdha Mahal hotel located in Kalyan where he was staying inside a room which was locked from outside. The crime branch sleuths posing as delivery boy entered the room and arrested him said an official.

The investigation revealed that Chavhan befriended woman thought various matrimonial sites and social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp posing as a rich businessman and duped them on the pretext of marriage.

In last couple of years, he had duped 35-40 women to the tune of ₹15-20 lakh while he had also duped 25-30 people to the tune of ₹20-30 lakh on the pretext of selling latest Iphone for cheap.

A rape case and a case of extortion had been registered against him at Versova and Sion police station respectively along with several other cheating cases, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:00 PM IST