Mira Bhayander: Prospective groom duped by woman he met on matrimonial site

A 28-year-old man, who thought he had found the perfect match for himself on the the platform of a leading matrimonial website, was robbed of his hard earned money by the “prospective bride” with whom he had been chatting with for over a fortnight. As per the FIR registered at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar, the complaint who works as a sales manager with a reputed telecommunication company got acquainted with the woman after she sent a request on the site.

The woman introduced herself as a native of Bihar who along with her family comprising her mother and two younger siblings had settled down in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. After winning the confidence of the complainant, the woman started seeking financial help for the treatment of her hospitalized mother and also to buy a new mobile phone. The complainant got influenced by the sob stories and ended up transferring Rs.58,500 within a span of fifteen days via Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to various bank accounts specified by the woman.

After a gap of nearly seven days, the woman texted a message to the complainant, informing about her mother’s demise for which she needed money. Sensing something fishy, the complainant replied by asking her address so that he could personally come over and handle the crisis. However, the woman refused to meet him, but kept on insisting for the money to be transferred.

Realizing he was duped, the complaint approached the police station. An offence under section 420 of the IPC for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, has been registered against the woman. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 05:51 PM IST