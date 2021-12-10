Mira Bhayander: Female pimp caught trying to trade minor girl

A female pimp landed into the custody of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for trying to sell the virginity of a minor girl in Mira Road. Two minor girls and three women were also rescued by the AHTU unit led by Senior Police Inspector-Sampatrao Patil under the guidance of DCP (crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil on Thursday evening.

Acting on a tip-off about the prostitution racket, the team deputed a decoy to establish contact and strike a deal with the accused pimp. After confirmation, the team conducted a raid in the Sai Baba Nagar area of Mira Road and rescued the women who were forced into flesh trade activities. The pimp was caught accepting money with a promise of providing a 12-year-old minor girl, police said.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO) has been registered at the local police station against the pimp who has been remanded to custody. The rescued women were sent to rehabilitation centers. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:59 PM IST