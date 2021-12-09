Mira Bhayander: Police station in Mira Road sets up library for cops

Police personnel in the twin-city have turned to books not only to keep themselves intellectually fit, but also to reduce their stress levels. In a small but unique initiative aimed at inculcating reading habits among the cadres, senior police inspector-Jitendra Vankoti has set up a library at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

Apart from general knowledge and biographies, there are all types of books ranging from law to literature.

Apart from acting as a stress buster, the habit of reading books will help police personnel enhance their knowledge on issues, which matter their professional capability-especially in tackling challenges of new-age crimes, evolving legal provisions, case studies of successful investigations while keeping them updated about new laws and amendments or changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure ( CrPC) and other policing related legislation, said a senior police officer.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: MBMC ramps up healthcare infrastructure amid Omicron scare

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:09 PM IST