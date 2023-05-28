Mumbai: Mazgaon resident convicted for using illegal 'Police, Vidhan Bhavan' stickers on Car

Representative image |

A city magistrate court has convicted a 21-year-old resident of Mazgaon for affixing 'Police' and 'Vibhan Bhavan' stickers on his Omni car, despite not being a public servant. Initially denying the offense, the individual later changed his plea to guilty.

Conviction under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code

The court found the accused guilty under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to wearing garb or carrying tokens used by public servants with fraudulent intent. While the offense carries a maximum punishment of three months imprisonment and a fine, the judge took into consideration that the accused had no criminal history and was a first-time offender. As a result, the court sentenced him to imprisonment till the rising of the court.

Alert Citizen's Report Leads to Police Action

The incident came to light when an alert citizen reported Ubed Mistry's Omni car to the Marine Drive Police Station. The vehicle was found parked near Hotel Marine Plaza, displaying a 'Vidhan Bhavan' sticker on the four-wheeler and an English 'Police' sticker on the dashboard against a yellow background. The informant presented this evidence before the court.

Prosecution Seeks Strict Punishment

The prosecution sought stringent punishment for the accused, emphasizing the gravity of the offense. Although an independent witness was not examined due to the accused pleading guilty, the court determined that the prosecution had successfully proven the offense.

Sentencing Based on Lack of Criminal Antecedents

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate KS Zanwar of the Esplanade court ruled that the accused should be punished for his actions. However, considering his clean record and absence of prior criminal involvement, the court opted for a sentence of simple imprisonment till the rising of the court.