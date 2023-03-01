Mumbai: Bikers with BMC & MCGM stickers spotted without helmets near Matunga; (WATCH) | Twitter video screengrab

Mumbai: A citizen has shared a video from the streets of Mumbai wherein one biker with a BMC sticker and another biker with MCGM sticker are seen going helmet-less near Matunga E police station. The Twitter user has raised question on authorities not abiding by rules and regulations of traffic in the city.

The Twitter handle (@Idiotroads) has tagged authorities like BMC, Mumbai traffic police and MCGM to take cognisance in the matter. The post was captioned, "One bike has #BMC sticker. Other has #MCGM. Both are riding helmetless. Good example being set by authorities for common man correct @mybmc? @mybmcWardFN @mybmcSWM @mybmcHealthDept @MTPHereToHelp @RoadsOfMumbai @mumbaimatterz near Matunga E police station."

Watch video here:

Special drive against errant motorists

Meanwhile, in a special drive against errant motorists, the Turbhe and Belapur unit of Traffic police took action against over 240 motorists in the past week. They also collected over Rs 2 lakh as fines from them. Driving licenses were also suspended for a few of the motorists.

Riding motorbikes without helmets, signal jumping, and using modified silencers among other violations were found during the drive.

Fine for hemletless driving

Fine for helmet less driving is ₹1000, and or licence disqualification, community service for 3-months.